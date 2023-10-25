Katie Price opens up about challenges she's facing: ‘had hardly any sleep’

Katie Price is opening up about the challenges she is dealing with in her life.
In a livestream on TikTok, the former glamour model, 45, has revealed her son Harvey has smashed two TVs, three windows and broken down a door before returning to his residential care.
Later she confessed to a friend that she'd got her 'energy back' after Harvey went home.
Harvey, 21, is partially blind, autistic, has septo-optic dysplasia and ADHD and a learning disability.
He also has a genetic disorder called Prader-Willi syndrome, which affects only 2,000 people in the UK.
Katie explained that Harvey had unleashed substantial damage on her Mucky Mansion in West Sussex during his trip home.
Speaking on the phone while getting her hair done, she said: 'Harvey's now finally gone home after three windows were smashed, two teles smashed and a door he'd done.
'That weren't that bad this week and I've had hardly no sleep.
'So he's gone back so now I've got my energy.'
In 2021 Katie revealed she had made the 'heartbreaking' decision to put Harvey into full-time care, and he now stays at the National Star College where he is under 24/7 supervision.
Just two weeks ago she shared that Harvey had been hospitalised again because he was suffering with ear problems from cracking his head on some glass.
