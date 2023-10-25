Georgina Rodriguez turns heads with £115,000 Birkin bag while supporting Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez made sure she was the center of attention as she walked onto the football pitch following her support for Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr FC team in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday night.

The 29-year-old Spanish model, in a relationship with the 38-year-old Portuguese professional footballer since 2016, showcased her incredible figure in a pair of form-fitting Guess skinny jeans, valued at around £100, and a tied-up yellow Al-Nassr jersey.

Completing her designer look, she carried a pale blue Birkin Alligator handbag, estimated to be worth around £115,000.

Georgina was there to support her husband during the Al-Nassr FC (KSA) vs Al-Duhail SC (QAT) match for the AFC Champions League 2023-24. Ronaldo delivered a standout performance, scoring two goals in Al-Nassr's 4-3 victory over Al-Duhail.

To match her bag, she wore black crocodile print heels from Le Silla, which cost over £1,000 and added a few inches to her height. Accessorizing her look with a £330 Dior belt, she pulled her dark hair back into a tight double-plait ponytail.

Taking to her Instagram, Georgina shared a series of snaps from the match as she captioned the post: 'We won #family'.

The couple are parents to Alana, five, and Bella, 18 months. They tragically lost Bella's twin brother, Angel, when he died during childbirth in April 2022.

Georgina is also step mother to Ronaldo's three children Cristiano Jr, 13, and twins Mateo and Eva, six.