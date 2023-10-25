Will Smith to host upcoming the Class of ’88 podcast series: Deets inside

Will Smith has turned into host for an upcoming podcast series, the Class of ’88, which will release on October 26.

Produced by Audible, Wondery, Will’s new podcast is the solo venture that he lined up after he went to Baltimore for his estranged wife Jada Pinkett’s book tour for her newly published memoir, Worthy.

In Jada’s memoir, she made shocking revelation that she and the Emancipation actor have been secretly separated for the last seven years.

Even after separation, the couple attended the Oscars together last year when Will slapped comedian Chris Rock after he joked about Jada’s alopecia condition on stage.

It is reported that Will’s eight-part limited series will become exclusively available on Amazon Music and Audible, while each episode will be available weekly on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

As per Spotify, the Class of '88 podcast will showcase the influences of hip hop in the US throughout the decades, while going back to its initiation back in 1988.

The Men in Black actor will share the milestone moments, albums and artists that inspired a sonic evolution in this new podcast series.

In September, Will spoke to Billboard about his new podcast, stating, “Hip hop has been a central part of my life for over four decades.”

“I'm hyped to share my first-hand experiences and those of some of hip hop's greatest legends as we delve into the origins of one of the most influential genres of music in history,” he added