Prince Harry and Meghan Markle warned against working for Kris Jenner

Stepping into the world of television might scare Prince Harry, though Meghan Markle was born ready for it.

It was recently reported that Kris Jenner, matriarch of famous Kardashian-Jenner clan, was circling the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to make a cameo in their Hulu reality TV show, The Kardashians.

Speaking to Ok! Magazine, BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond branded it a call for help after cutting ties with the Royal Family, noting that the former royals are desperate to “embrace lives as La La land celebs.”

"Personally I think it would be ludicrous and rather demeaning to appear in the Kardashians. I think they are better than that,” she explained.

Though, the expert noted that the Spare author would be reluctant to “to invite the glare of reality TV into his life,” Meghan is keen on “looking more and more like the TV celeb she is”.

"I think Harry would always be happier in a pair of shorts playing on the beach with his children. But the celeb fame brings opportunities and, crucially, money,” Bond continued.

An insider recently told In Touch Weekly that the parents-of-two have been struggling with money issues after losing their Spotify deal in June.