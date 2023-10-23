Jennifer Lopez turns 'rebellious' to impress Ben Affleck

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez appeared to be furious as she was seen swearing at the paparazzi while waiting at the McDonald’s drive-thru with Ben Affleck.



The couple was spotted for the fifth time at the fast food outlet during a span of two weeks.



Judi James, a body language expert observed Lopez’s rude gesture as her tactic to impress her husband.



She said, "It's usually Ben looking surly at the paparazzi but it seems Jennifer has caught or copied his mood here."

"Perhaps in a bid to impress him by showing him he's not the only one in the marriage who can look like a rebellious teenager," she further added.



Photo/Twitter

During her outing, the Boy Next Door actress ditched her typical glamourous look, instead, she opted for a no-makeup look and wore a comfortable outfit.



James highlighted that it's normal to see Lopez as an elegant A-list icon, however, "seeing her here without make-up and raising the finger in such an emphatic way must be a shock for the fans."



The body language expert further added that the actress’ recent move seemed to be "deliberate and maybe part of her normal repertoire."



Lopez and Affleck are managing their blended brood which consist of the Good Will Hunting actor's three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner and the singer-actress' twins, she shares with her ex Marc Anthony.

