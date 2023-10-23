Scott Disick braces for heartbreak as ex Kourtney Kardashian's due date nears

Scott Disick has been going through a rollercoaster of emotions as his ex Kourtney Kardashian gears up to welcome her first baby with husband Travis Barker.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, a source revealed that the dad of three has been "feeling a bit emotional as Kourtney gets closer to giving birth.”

However, they noted that he is “also supportive and is just glad she is feeling better considering her recent health scare."

It was previously reported that the exes are not as “friendly” as they used to be; nonetheless, Disick is determined to set aside his own personal feelings for the greater good, that is, providing a healthy environment for their kids.

Scott and Kourtney, who dated on-and-off for nearly a decade, are parents to Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, together.

"Both Scott and Kourtney have had open and honest conversations with their kids about getting a new sibling," the source noted. "They're looking forward to having a new baby brother around."

In a cover story for Vanity Fair Italia, Kourtney recently revealed that she and the Blink-182 drummer conceived their baby naturally.

The Kardashians star also hit back at criticism from the public, shaming her for expecting a child at 44.

"Those comments don't affect me. To those who do them I just say: how dare you question God's plan?" she told the publication. "Because that's how I see this pregnancy, which in fact arrived when both Travis [Barker] and I no longer even thought about it and a year after we stopped trying with assisted fertilization."