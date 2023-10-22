Princess Andre shares loved-up selfie with NEW boyfriend

 
Princess Andre provides fans with the latest on her relationship with her new boyfriend

By Christina Harrold
October 22, 2023
Princess Andre has shared a rare snap with her new boyfriend.

The aspiring model and influencer, 16, first went public with her romance when she invited her boyfriend along to her mother Katie Price's 45th birthday celebrations in Brighton in May.

Princess took to social media on Sunday to take part in a Q&A, with one of her followers asking about her relationship.

One fan asked her on Instagram: 'How are you and your boyfriend?', to which the star was more than happy to reply.

She posted a sweet selfie of the pair looking cosy in one of their cars as she answered her follower: 'We're really good thank you.'

It comes after earlier this week Princess looked the spitting image of her mother Katie Price as she attended a Beauty Works event at Restaurant Ours in London on Monday evening.

