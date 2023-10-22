Here’s why Jessica Chastain was restricted from working with Brad Pitt

Jessica Chastain was once not allowed to work with Brad Pitt.

The role alongside Brad in The Tree of Life was captivating. However, Chastain once disclosed that she was initially prohibited from working with Brad Pitt, but fate and good fortune ultimately brought them together for the 2011 film.

Jessica began her career in 2008 by playing the titular role in the movie Jolene. The actress went on for a few more years to make her name a household one.

On the other hand, Brad has been in the industry since the late 80s, and the Oscar-winning actor is now among the highest-paid stars in all of Hollywood.

The 2011 film The Tree Of Life not only saw a star cast, which also included Sean Penn, but its script was also a factor that aided in its success.

Jessica Chastain once revealed how she was not set to star opposite Brad Pitt before the Terrence Malick directorial happened. During an interview with Vanity Fair, the Interstellar actress revealed that she had earlier auditioned for a movie starring the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor but did not get the part as she was unknown.

The Oscar-winning actress said, “Right before I auditioned for the Tree of Life, I was a complete unknown.” “And there was an audition for a film that Brad was going to do, and I was supposed to play opposite him. And I was trying to get an audition, and then I heard back, ‘Never cast an unknown opposite Brad Pitt.’ So I couldn’t even go in and audition.”

When she was cast in The Tree of Life, her co-star was initially some other actor. As he dropped out of the project, Brad Pitt came into the picture, and Chastain could play opposite him. She said, “And I thought, in four months, it went from ‘we’ll never cast an unknown opposite Brad Pitt to, now, I am playing his wife. I just could feel like something in my life had clicked and that things had started to change.”

The movie became Jessica Chastain’s breakout film, and she nailed her role.