Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bring new change amid comeback plans

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are bringing in change across the board amid plans of their comeback.



After it emerged that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been working behind the scenes to plan for their major Hollywood career, the couple decided on giving their website a revamp.

For those visiting their Archwell website, they are met with a new photo on the homepage.

In the black-and-white image, taken by Chris Jackson, the couple can be seen smiling from ear-to-ear at the closing ceremony of Prince Harry’s Invictus Games.

It is pertinent to mention that the update comes a year after they updated the website a year ago.

While the photo changed, the message writted next to the image remained the same which read: “Each of us can change our communities. All of us can change the world.”