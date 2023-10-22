Kate Middleton forced to face ‘sad’ reality about a major decision

Kate Middleton may be forced to give up her quest to defy the royal family tradition for her eldest son, Prince George.

Prince William and Kate believed to have discussed the topic of George's schooling as the couple had been making notable steps to adopt a modern approach with their royal and parenting duties.

Whether George, who is the second in the line to the British throne, will follow in his father’s footsteps and enrol in Eton College when he turns 13 or will there be another option presented to him.

Sources have revealed to InTouch Weekly magazine that Kate has been “arguing” with Willaim over the college as she thinks sending him to “such a stuffy, upper-crust institution goes against all of their efforts to modernise the monarchy.”

It appears that former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond agrees with Kate that this move will ruin all their efforts to modernise the monarchy.

“Where to send your children to school divides many a married couple, particularly those who have been sent away to board themselves,” she shared. “If George is indeed to board one day at Eton, Kate and William will have shown they have bowed to royal - and aristocratic - tradition. I think that’s rather sad.”

Although, Kate may still be harbouring some sort of defiance as Richard Eden revealed to Daily Mail that the royal paid a secret visit to her former institute, Downe House, an all-girls boarding school.

Prince George currently attends Lambrook prep school in Berkshire with his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.