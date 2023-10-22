Bret Michaels adopts 'heroic' husky named after him

Bret Michaels, the musician, has just adopted Bret Michaels, the husky.

Earlier this week, the heroic pooch, fondly named after the Poison frontman, made a life-saving blood donation to an anemic kitten sheltered at the Nebraska Humane Society, as revealed in a Facebook post shared by the establishment.

People Magazine reported that when his namesake caught wind of the canine’s selfless act, the Every Rose Has Its Thorn vocalist reached out to the shelter in hopes of adopting him into his family.

“I could not have been more touched and more honored to adopt Bret Michaels the husky, knowing that he gave blood to save the life of a kitten,” the heavy-metalist told the outlet.

“I could not work fast enough to adopt this husky and extend the awesome quality of little Bret Jr.’s life,” he expressed.

Michaels, who is in the middle of his Parti-Gras tour, decided to adopt the six-year-old husky shortly after losing his 14-year-old German Shepherd, Phoenix, earlier this year.

Expressing that Bret Jr.’s story “brought a smile back into [his] family’s life,” he further acknowledged that he wants to “work diligently” to “save and improve the lives of many pets.”

“We have always donated to incredible pet drives and charities, and will continue to [home] Bret Jr., who… has now found a loving family that also includes our two rescue shepherds, Nova and Draco,” he expressed.