Paris Hilton extends heartfelt birthday wishes to 'gorgeous' Kim Kardashian

Paris Hilton paid a heartfelt tribute to her friend Kim Kardashian on the occasion of her 43rd birthday.
Taking to Instagram, the socialite dropped stunning throwback photos with Kanye West's ex as she reminisced good old times spent with the reality TV star.
"Happy Birthday @KimKardashian! So many fun memories together! Look forward to making more. Sending you lots of love on your special day! Hope all your birthday wishes and dreams come true! Keep Sliving! Love you," Paris penned a sweet note for her pal.
Kim hosted a star-studded birthday bash at the Funke restaurant in Beverly Hills on Friday night.
The extravagant party was attended by the Skims founder’s family members including her mother, Kris Jenner, and sisters, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.
However, Kourtney Kardashian who is expecting her first child with Travis Barker, was no where to be found on her sister's special day.
Apart from the Kardashian-Jenner clan, renowned personalities like Hailey Bieber, Lauren Sanchez, Sara Foster and Ivanka Trump marked their presence at Kim's special day.
