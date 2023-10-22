Inside Kim Kardashian's swanky birthday bash as star turns 43

Inside Kim Kardashian's 43rd birthday bash: see

Kim Kardashian celebrated her 43rd birthday with a night full of love and positive energy.

The birthday bash took place on Friday evening, where the TV star welcomed her mother, Kris Jenner, and sisters, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner at the Funke restaurant in Beverly Hills.

Most notably eldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian who is pregnant with her and Travis Barker’s first born was nowhere to be found on her younger sister's special day.

Despite her sister’s absence, the SKIMS founder enjoyed her birthday celebration to the fullest with friends including, Hailey Bieber, Lauren Sanchez, Sara Foster and Ivanka Trump.

As the birthday celebrations concluded the Good American founder shared the complete set up of her sister’s birthday setting.

Khloe shared a carousel of pictures and clips featuring the birthday venue and captioned it as, “[heart] About last night [heart]".

Other friends and family shared several pictures and videos to let Kim’s fans and followers have a glimpse into the festivities.

Kim Kardashian's friends at her birthday party

Foster, 42 shared a short clip of her on Instagram story with a mask of Kim on and captioned it, “There’s only one @kimkardashian.”

The video begins with Foster posing in Kim mask before the actual Kim enters the scene in her sizzling red dress, poses for the camera, garners the attention and leaves.

Sarah Foster behind Kim mask

Meanwhile, 39 year old Khloe shared a hilarious snapshot of herself wearing a Kim mask with crooked sunglasses perched over the eyes.



Khloe Kardashian humorously called out friend Malika Haqq

She humorously called out friend Malika Haqq, writing, “@malika is wrong for not fixing my sunnies [laughing emojis]”

It was an intimate birthday celebration for close friends and family with an all monochromatic light themed chic boho vibe.

