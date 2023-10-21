Bella Ramsey on how neurodivergence influences their acting craft in The Last of Us

Bella Ramsey has recently elaborated on how neurodivergence feeds into their acting process while filming The Last of Us.



In a new interview with The Times, Ramsey, who rose to fame with Ellie role on hit HBO show, revealed they learned neurodivergence to improve their acting.

When asked if “micro-expressions and social cues”, influenced their craft, Ramsey responded, “Massively. I don’t know if I’d be an actor if it wasn’t for that,” claimed the 20-year-old.

One of my things is I’m very perceptive, sometimes too perceptive,” continued Ramsey.

They added, “I get paralysed because I just see everything – it takes me four hours to get round Tesco’s.”

Earlier in an interview with ELLE, Ramsey shard that they were neurodivergent at the age of 18, while filming The Last of Us in Canada.

“I’ve been thinking for years that maybe I was, and then to find that out whilst filming this show was super special,” they stated.

Elsewhere in the interview, Ramsey pointed out that their gender identity is “one of the least interesting things to talk about” within the media context after they came out as non-binary in January during the press tour for The Last Of Us.