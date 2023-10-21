Britney Spears exposes Justin Timberlake’s shocking breakup text, two words

Britney Spears shares how Justin Timberlake broke up with her saying just two words over message.



The Gimme More singer says that Timberlake "blew the best thing he ever had" dumping her, in her forthcoming memoir, The Women In Me.

In February 2002, Spears, then 20, joined the set of the Overprotected: The Darkchild Remix music video in downtown Los Angeles for a two day shoot, enthusiastically preparing to "power through" energetic dance scenes.

"There are those people where there is something inside of them and you don’t know where it comes from — it’s like an 'X' factor. That’s what we saw with her," director Chris Applebaum said, as per Page Six.

Adding, "I was so happy that this person who was the biggest star in the world was everything I wanted her to be and then more."

Applebaum remembers that The Princess of Pop was no where to be spotted suddenly, for about 20 to 40 minutes.

When he arrived at her trailer, he saw the singer sitting on the floor with her legs crossed, her makeup smudged, and in tears.

Curious, the director says eh went looking for her and found her in her trailer, on the floor, in tears.

On asking what had happened, Spears held up her phone to Applebaum and said, "I can’t believe it. Look it. This happened."

The phone screen showed a two-word text from Timberlake that read, "It’s over!!!"

Applebaum reminisces how Felicia Culotta, Spears' longtime friend and assistant, threw her arm over the singer's shoulder to console her.

At the time, Spears found it hard to finish the album, but Applebaum tried to motivate her and said that he "understands" if she doesn’t "have it" in her to complete the shoot, but if she wants to “go out there” and complete the last rain scene, "you can show him that he just made the biggest f—ing mistake of his life."

Spears immediately agreed saying, "that's a good idea."

"I’m going to show him that he blew the best thing he ever had," the singer said.

Applebaum then recalls feeling that Spears shot the sequence with hyped "conviction," like she was on a "mission."