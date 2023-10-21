Jennifer Aniston's ageless gym routine: A dedication to fitness

Jennifer Aniston, who rose to fame in the 1990s through the hit TV show Friends, is still looking spectacular at 54 years old. Her ageless gym routine is a big part of her secret.

Aniston’s workouts usually are focused on strength training and cardio. She typically works out four to five times a week, and her sessions typically last for about an hour.

The Morning Show host presently supports the Pvolve exercise programme, which aims to contour the body from all sides.

She is able to keep her impressive figure long into her 50s because of this.

The actress follows a healthy diet and practises a variety of different fitness activities, such as yoga, boxing, weightlifting, and cycling that help to improve her flexibility and balance.

The Murder Mystery star diet is also important to her fitness routine. She eats a healthy diet that is low in processed foods and high in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. She also drinks plenty of water throughout the day.

Aniston's dedication to her fitness routine is evident in her results.

Here are some tips from Jennifer Aniston's gym routine that you can incorporate into your own to achieve tonned abs at any age: