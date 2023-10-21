Emily Blunt is ‘appalled’ by her resurfaced ‘fatphobic’ comments

Emily Blunt is “appalled” by a comment she made referring to a Chili’s waitress as “enormous.”

Blunt, 40, issued a statement to Page Six after she recently came under fire after a resurfaced video on X (previously Twitter) exposed her for a fatphobic comment.

Expressing that her “jaw was on the floor” when she watched the video of herself, the Devil Wears Prada alum apologized “for any hurt caused” by her remark, acknowledging that she was “absolutely old enough to know better.”

“I’m appalled that I would say something so insensitive, hurtful, and unrelated to whatever story I was trying to tell on a talk show,” the Quiet Place star condemned.

‘I’ve always considered myself someone who wouldn’t dream of upsetting anyone, so whatever possessed me to say anything like this in that moment is unrecognizable to me or anything I stand for,” she reflected. “And yet it happened, and I said it,” she acknowledged.

The incident occurred during a 2012 interview on the Jonathan Ross Show, when the Oppenheimer actress was narrating a story about dining at Chili’s while filming.

“The girl who was serving me was enormous. I think she got freebie meals at Chili’s,” the English actress off-handedly told the host, who had previously made a similar comment about how “When you go to Chili’s you can see why so many of [their] American friends are enormous.”

Viewers were appalled at Blunt’s remarks.

One Twitter user, @justmarahere, reposted the video on X with the caption, “Emily Blunt being blatantly fatphobic wasn’t on my 2023 bingo card but here we are.”

Another user, @Levly, labeled blunt a “fatphobic unfunny mean girl.”