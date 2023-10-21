Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif gear up to bring back on-screen romance in Tiger 3

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are all set to bring back their magical on-screen chemistry as the two actors dropped exciting glimpses of their upcoming dance number from Tiger 3.



Taking to Instagram, Kaif, 40, shared a teaser of the movie’s highly anticipated song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam which will be releasing on October 23.

In the shared video clip, the B-town diva was seen grooving with Salman which left the internet into frenzy.

Several fans expressed their excitement to see the reel life couple 'Zoya and Tiger' in the thrilling song which has been sung by Arijit Singh.

One fan wrote, "What a chemistry. The song is going to be fire."

"Will break all the records for sure," another fan chimed in.

Later, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star heaped praise on Katrina’s dance moves as he shared the actress' captivating photos on his Instagram account.

He wrote, "Kat you have killed it! Always a pleasure to dance with you."



Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner, the action thriller movie will be releasing in cinemas on November 12.

