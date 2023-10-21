Justin Bieber shows off athleticism year after Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis

Justin Bieber showed off that he was in the perfect shape and form as he dribbled and shot hoops during a basketball game in Los Angeles.

The musician, 29, took to his Instagram Stories on Friday to share some highlights from The Surgeon’s studio for an organised league game. The Ghost singer played suited up in blue for Team Nahmias against SRGN, via TMZ.

Bieber was playing alongside his longtime pal Ryan Good and fashion designer Doni Nahmias.

This isn’t the first time the Bieber has played the game. Back in 2018, the singer played NBA All-Star Celebrity Game for Team Lakers with number 6.



The Team Lakers was formed by Sterling Brim, Nick Cannon, Terence Ceawford, Rachel DeMita, Jerry Ferrara, Flea, Michael B. Jordan, Marc Larsy, Tracy McGready, Caleb McLaughlin, Candance Parker, Nate Robinson, Drew Scott and Kris Wu.

The show of athleticism comes a year after he revealed that he’s been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which he said was from “this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves, and has caused my face to have paralysis.”

As a result, he had cancelled the remaining dates of his international Justice World Tour.