Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s new wax figure looks ‘more like’ Vin Diesel: Fans

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson got a new wax figure at the Grévin Museum in Paris, but the fans are not so happy about it.



After the museum posted the pictures on Instagram, the fans expressed their disapproval, calling the figure “embarrassing” and “not one of [the museum’s] best.”

Some fans went a step further and spotted the resemblance of the figure to the actors Fast and Furious co-star and frenemy, calling it “more like” Vin Deisel.

“Dwayne Vin Diesel Johnson,” one fan quipped, while another joked, “That’s Vin ‘The Rock’ Diesel.”

Other called out the museum of whitewashing the half black and half Samoan celebrity.

“Why’s he white? And when are you going to fix it?” one follower asked, while another pondered, “Why would you white wax [wash] him?”

The Jumanji star is yet to make a comment on his wax figure.

Given that the 56-year-old Diesel and the Baywatch star had previously gotten into arguments on work, the comparison between them seems a little absurd.



When Johnson, a former wrestler, claimed in 2016 that the actions of his male Fast and Furious co-stars had left his blood "boiling," rumors of a feud between the "xXx" star and Johnson spread fast.

“Some conduct themselves as stand-up men and true professionals, while others don’t,” Jungle Cruise actor said at the time.

“The ones that don’t are too chicken s–t to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses. When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I’m not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling — you’re right.”