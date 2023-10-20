Christopher Nolan commends Taylor Swift’s for Eras Tour movie release: Here’s why

File Footage

Oppenheimer creator Christopher Nolan has recently gushed over Taylor Swift for showing Hollywood how it’s done with her Eras tour movie.



While speaking at a City University New York event earlier this week, Nolan praised Swift for working directly with AMC Theatres to distribute The Eras Tour concert movie and creating an impact on the global box office.

“Taylor Swift is about to show the studios, because her concert film is not being distributed by the studios, it’s being distributed by a theatre owner, AMC, and it’s going to make an enormous amount of money,” said the director via The Hollywood Reporter.

Nolan added, “And this is the thing. Theatrical exhibition is a format and a way of seeing things and sharing stories, or sharing experiences, that’s incredibly valuable.”

“And if [the studios] don’t want it, somebody else will. So that’s just the truth of it,” he remarked.

For the unversed, The Eras Tour movie reportedly earned over $100 million in advance ticket sales alone.

The Independent reported that the movie’s opening took $123.5 million globally, making it the second highest-grossing movie.

During the event, Nolan also stated, “Any time a film succeeds that isn’t expected to succeed, it’s an encouraging thing for Hollywood.… It’s encouraging for filmmakers.”

“Films are very expensive to make,” he concluded.