Heartbroken Kate Middleton loses George battle to Prince William

Kate Middleton has seemingly given in to her husband Prince William as she agreed with the Prince of Wales's plan about their eldest son Prince George.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have decided to remain out of headlines for a much-talked issue about their ten-year-old child's schooling.

Kate has finally given thumbs up to William for sending Prince George to boarding school in a few years, a royal insider has claimed.



The proud parents, who were all smiles and in good sprits, toured the school's Windsor headquarters with their son in June, a visit that sparked speculation on whether George would soon be following in his dad's footsteps. William enrolled at the Berkshire school in 1995 and boarded at the school during the working week.

There were speculations that Kate was believed to be dreading the prospect of her son being off to boarding schools as she was horribly bullied at her first boarding school, and can’t bear the thought of George suffering through that.

The Princess of Wales still has a few years to go before her eldest son heads off to boarding school as pupils normally start Eton at 13. However, she seemingly has accepted it's part of his destiny.

It was reported that Kate disagreed with her husband about sending him away, even though it’s tradition, thinking that sending him to such a stuffy, upper-crust institution goes against all of their efforts to modernise the monarchy.