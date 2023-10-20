Prince Harry desperate to move as Meghan Markle's health 'worries' him

Prince Harry is reportedly worried for his wife Meghan Markle as the Duke of Sussex believed that she "isn't herself".

A source told In Touch Weekly and claimed that Prince Harry was worried that his wife would suffer the same health battles as his late mother Princess Diana did.

Notably, Princess Diana struggled with bulimia, an eating disorder, while Meghan drew concern for her frail physique.

The insider said that Prince Harry has become "hyper-aware of mental health red flags" and was willing to go to great lengths to support his wife's wellbeing.

As per recent reports, the Duke of Sussex was looking to move from California to New York in a bid to ease his wife's struggles.

The source claimed that their current Los Angeles residence "isn't the best environment for her right now" and that a move to the Big Apple make her "happy and healthy".

However, Meghan was reportedly shot down the idea and was not willing to move elsewhere.

"Meghan's so happy to finally be back in California - she can't imagine leaving. For her, it's Hollywood all the way right now. It would make zero sense to move," the source said while speaking to Heat magazine.