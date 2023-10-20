Meghan Markle to expose 'troubling' details about Royal Family in memoir

file footage

Meghan Markle will not spare any detail about her time with the Royal Family in her upcoming memoir.



Royal commentator Phil Dampier spoke to The Sun about the potential repurcussions of Meghan's memoir, in which she will certainly air out all their dirty laundry in the open.



"The royals will assume the worst and brace themselves for more revelations," he affirmed. "It would only make the relations much worse, but I still don’t think the royals will hit back."

He explained that the prospective attacks will be the "last straw" for Prince William and Princess Kate, leaving no more room for reconciliation.

"They will stay quiet and soak it up, even though they will be deeply hurt by it," shared Phil of the royals' supposed reactions.

He continued: "I doubt she will directly criticise the late Queen as she knows how unpopular that will be.

"But she could reveal private conversations and that would be very troubling for the King, the Queen and the Prince and Princess of Wales."

"There is nothing she won't twist to justify her position," Dampier added.