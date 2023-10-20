Victoria Beckham radiates glamour with Lionel Messi, Tom Ford after Inter Miami match

Victoria Beckham, the renowned fashion designer, graced the city of Miami on Thursday, where she was joined by football superstar Lionel Messi and acclaimed fashion mogul Tom Ford.

This high-profile gathering was in celebration of Inter Miami's final home game, and Victoria looked nothing short of stylish.

She flaunted her chic side in a plunging black blazer and was captured in a photo alongside Tom and the football team's captain.

To complete her elegant ensemble, Victoria paired the blazer with form-fitting trousers, and her hair was elegantly styled in loose waves.

Tom Ford, well-known for his sense of fashion, appeared dapper in a shirt and jacket, while Messi went for a more casual look in a T-shirt and jeans.

'Amazing night in Miami x kisses xxxx' Victoria captioned the post.

The group had a lot to celebrate as Inter Miami miraculously pulled off a 2-2 draw to Charlotte FC while Messi sat out the final regular season game of the year.

The team has seen a big increase in the club's social following since the release of the David Beckham Netflix documentary.