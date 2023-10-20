Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian reveals baby Barker crib with unreal price tag

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are nesting.

Preparations for baby Barker’s arrival are in full swing in the Kardashian-Barker household, as could be seen in the Kardashians star’s latest Instagram dump posted on Wednesday.

The carousel post featured snaps of the expecting mother lounging around the house, get well soon notes from daughter Penelope, pumpkins strewn about for spooktober celebrations, and a sneak peek of baby Barker’s nursery.

In one of the photos, the oldest Kardashian sister, 44, proudly showed off an elegant solid maple hardwood crib by the company Nursery Works, which retails at a staggering $10,000.

The Poosh founder placed the pricey crib directly in front of two big windows that open into the couple’s lush backyard of their California estate.

The bedding was decorated with a cute fuzzy blue monster stuffed toy placed on top of a neutral mattress.

Fans gave their stamp of approval in the comments section, gushing over the opulent crib.

“That crib love! [three heart emojis] and you look stunning mamma [hands up emoji],” one fan raved.

“That’s a beautiful crib,” another chimed in.

Kardashian is currently expecting her first child with husband Travis Barker, her fourth overall.