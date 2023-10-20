PMD detects strong weather activity over southwest Arabian Sea

NASA satellite photo shows Tropical Cyclone Nilofar in the Arabian Sea on October 28, 2014. — AFP

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) warned on Thursday that a powerful weather storm might be brewing over the Arabian Sea's southwestern region.

"A well-marked low-pressure area (LPA) (strong weather system) lies over the southwest Arabian Sea at roughly latitude 9.5 N and longitude 61.5 E, at a distance of about 1,810 km southwest of Karachi and 1750 km south of Gwadar," according to an advisory posted on the PMD's Cyclone Warning Center's website.

It went on to say that the system is likely to deepen much further into a depression because of the "favourable environmental conditions".

A depression is a region of low pressure that develops when unstable weather patterns predominate.

Under a depression, air rises, forming an area of low pressure at the surface. This rising air cools and condenses and helps encourage cloud formation, so the weather is often cloudy and wet.

Furthermore, the strong weather system, detected in the Arabian Sea is likely to move further in the west/northwest direction towards the Oman-Yemen coast, according to PMD.

However, the weather department has also notified that "none of the Pakistan coastal areas are likely to be impacted by the system."

According to PMD's weekly weather forecast, dry weather is expected to prevail in most parts of the country, while cold weather and light rain with thunderstorms are expected in northern parts of the country, over the weekend.