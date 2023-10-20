Kourtney Kardashian's due any day, displays baby bump on date with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian who is eagerly anticipating the arrival of her baby by year-end, showcased her prominent baby bump in a form-fitting white dress.
The expectant star was captured hand in hand with her husband, Travis Barker, the drummer of Blink 182, as they exited his vegan eatery, Crossroads, following a dinner date.
Kourtney chose to cover her baby bump with a long-sleeved, crew-neck white dress, which she complemented with sturdy black boots.
With her hair pulled back, she seemed to have opted for a natural look, foregoing makeup.
Meanwhile, the 47-year-old musician made a statement with his attire, donning a white T-shirt emblazoned with bold, black capital letters that read 'f**k off.'
Kourtney Kardashian, the soon-to-be mother-of-four, opted for a simple yet radiant look during her recent dinner outing with husband Travis Barker.
The television personality appeared makeup-free, allowing her natural beauty to shine through, and gathered her jet-black bob into a relaxed low ponytail.
The couple, who tied the knot in Italy in May 2022, strolled hand-in-hand as they left their beloved restaurant.
This intimate date night follows Kourtney's candid conversation with Vogue, where she shared details about a pivotal moment during her pregnancy.
She discussed how an ultrasound, not typically covered by insurance, played a vital role in saving her unborn baby's life, exposing her to a previously unfamiliar dimension of pregnancy.
