Kourtney Kardashian's due any day, displays baby bump on date with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian flaunts elegant white dress on date with Travis Barker.

Kourtney Kardashian who is eagerly anticipating the arrival of her baby by year-end, showcased her prominent baby bump in a form-fitting white dress.

The expectant star was captured hand in hand with her husband, Travis Barker, the drummer of Blink 182, as they exited his vegan eatery, Crossroads, following a dinner date.



Kourtney chose to cover her baby bump with a long-sleeved, crew-neck white dress, which she complemented with sturdy black boots.

With her hair pulled back, she seemed to have opted for a natural look, foregoing makeup.

Meanwhile, the 47-year-old musician made a statement with his attire, donning a white T-shirt emblazoned with bold, black capital letters that read 'f**k off.'

Kourtney Kardashian, the soon-to-be mother-of-four, opted for a simple yet radiant look during her recent dinner outing with husband Travis Barker.

The television personality appeared makeup-free, allowing her natural beauty to shine through, and gathered her jet-black bob into a relaxed low ponytail.

The couple, who tied the knot in Italy in May 2022, strolled hand-in-hand as they left their beloved restaurant.

This intimate date night follows Kourtney's candid conversation with Vogue, where she shared details about a pivotal moment during her pregnancy.

She discussed how an ultrasound, not typically covered by insurance, played a vital role in saving her unborn baby's life, exposing her to a previously unfamiliar dimension of pregnancy.