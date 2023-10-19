Kim Kardashian points out significant difference between North, Saint

Kim Kardashian recently revealed a lot about the personalities and interests of her kids, including the fact that her eldest, daughter North, doesn't interact with her younger siblings.



In this week's episode of The Kardashians, Kim discussed all of her children. Kim is the mother of three children: Psalm, 4, North, 10, Saint, 7, and Chicago, 5.

The Skims mogul shares all children with ex-husband Kanye West, whom she divorced in 2021.

“I feel like North is like, lives her life like an only child, does her thing,” Kim said in a confessional, adding, “Then the two little ones (Chicago and Psalm) are a year apart, so they're like twins almost and they're always together.”

She added, that unlike North, her son Saint adores his younger siblings: “So Saint loves the little ones, would love North if she would hang out with them, but she won't, so I wanna give him a little bit of attention.”

“And he's such a momma's boy and I love it, and I know those years aren't gonna last forever,” she gushed over her second-born.

The founder of SKIMS then claimed that Saint had already started to feel ashamed of her public expression of love for him.

“Like it's already he doesn't like me to kiss him goodbye at school anymore, and he gets so embarrassed and he looks around and sees where his friends are and quickly hugs me and runs, so we're already there,” Kim shared.