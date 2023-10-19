Prince George set to take 'world stage' alongside Prince William

File Footage

Prince George's latest outing at the Rugby World Cup with his father Prince William left royal watchers in awe of the 10-year-old.



After the little one stepped out with the heir to the throne to watch England play against France, many noted how he mirrored his father not only with his navy suit and red tie outfit but also with the way he exuded confidence.

One user said: "Watching Prince William and Prince George meeting representatives of the Welsh and Argentinian rugby associations before the match, their mannerisms are so similar!"

"Really lovely to see William guiding his son and gently introducing him to the world stage,"

Another said: "George is so confident now."

A third user commented: "He's getting big and confident, learning from the master."

A fourth user said: "He is definitely super confident and his dad is definitely proud of him."

Another one stated: "George has lost his timidity and become confident! Looks everyone straight on, not with his eyes down as before! A beautiful, charming young Prince!"