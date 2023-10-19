'Competitive' Kate Middleton advised to 'work on her game technique'

Kate Middleton’s brother-in-law Mike Tindall gave a rare insight into the competitive side of the princess.
Speaking to the Times Magazine, the rugby legend advised the Princess of Wales to up her game after revealing that the twosome often engage in a game of beer pong.
Beer pong is a popular party game where players attempt to throw a tennis ballin cups of beers stacked across a table.
Though, she hasn’t been able to emerge victorious even once. “The Princess of Wales hasn't beaten me at beer pong yet,” said Mike, who has been part of the Royal Family for the last 12 years, due to his marriage King Charles’ niece, Zara.
“I’ll keep giving her the opportunity to, though. She's very competitive but she needs to work on her technique,” he quipped.
The Royal Family has frequently dished on the intensity of Princess of Wales’ competitive side.
During an appearance on Mike’ podcast last month, Kate prompted a laugh from William when she said, “I’m really not that competitive. I don’t know where this is coming from.”
One of the hosts’ also joked about the couple’s behaviour during a game of table tennis, saying, “It will go on for hours and hours, and be like, double or quits.”
“It becomes a mental challenge between the two of us,” said Kate, before William agreed and added: “Yeah, it’s who can out mental each other.”
