Jada Pinkett Smith ‘hopes’ to write her next ‘helpful’ book with Will Smith

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith may come out with a new book together.

Having released their separate memoirs – Will’s Will in 2021 and Jada’s recently-released Worthy – Pinkett Smith now wants to co-author a book with her secretly estranged husband for her next project.

Talking to Extra correspondent Carlos Green, Pinkett Smith revealed, “I know Will and I are talking about writing a book, together.”

The second-time author, her first being a 2004 children’s photographic book entitled Girls Hold Up This World, further disclosed the tentative title for this potential collaboration: "Don’t Try This At Home."

The Girls Trip actress previously expressed “[hoping] to write a book together” with Smith to Lewis Howes on Sunday’s episode of his School of Greatness podcast.

“The process that he’s going through right now, I think would be so helpful to so many men,” she posited, referring at least partly to her recent bombshell revelation that she and Smith have been secretly separated since 2016.

Notably, the revelation was teased in the build-up to her tell-all memoir, released on October 17th, per People Magazine.

Other surprising revelations in the book included her battle with suicidal thoughts, proposal from Tupac Shakur, and details on the infamous Oscars 2022 slap.



For his part, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum has co-written his 2021 memoir, Will, and wished the mother of his three children, “Welcome to the author’s club,” per a letter to Jay Shetty.