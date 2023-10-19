Tori Spelling evacuates home as SWAT arrests armed neighbor with hostage

Tori Spelling had to urgently evacuate her home with a hostage situation unfolding next door.

Spelling, 50, found herself making a hasty exit from her Los Angeles rental home on Wednesday afternoon as police apprehended her neighbour, who was in possession of an AR-15 and was reported to have a hostage.

In pictures obtained by Page Six, the Beverly Hills 90210 alum found herself in the midst of the commotion as neighbors and concerned bystanders gathered near the yellow tape while stormed the crime scene.

At one point, she can be seen running with her phone clutched in her hands.

At another point, the Saved by the Bell star looked distressed as she spoke to another bystander.

Though the armed suspect was ultimately arrested, his identity remains undisclosed.

Nevertheless, the outlet secured some revealing photographs as SWAT team officials escorted the suspect away in handcuffs.

The individual in question was an Africa American man, sporting distinctive orange braids. The well-built man was wearing a white shirt, blue basketball shorts, and a pair of sneakers.

The actress, on the other hand, sported a vibrant yellow tee with graphic prints paired with distressed denim cargo pants and a pair of Nike sneakers. She further accessorized with square shades and a black beanie.

It was unclear whether Spelling’s children were with her during the police operation.

Spelling shares five children with ex-husband Dean McDermott, who announced their divorce in June.