Khloe Kardashian reveals painful aftermath following skin cancer scar

File Footage

Khloe Kardashian recently admitted that one side of her face remain numb as she undergoes a painful treatment for her skin cancer scar.



Taking to Instagram, the reality TV star shared her experience of getting microneedling which improves skin texture and beneficial for face scars, burns, and more.

In shared stories, the 39-year-old socialite was seen lying on a bed with numbing cream applied to her face.



“When I say scar - I meant to say scar AREA. I actually love scars (that may be weird to some but they are bad a** and reminders of where we have been) My indentation is what I don't love," she captioned her video.



The mother-of-two further revealed that the cancer-affected side of her face lost a lot of sensation.

"I'm really numb on this side of my face without the numbing cream. It just lost a lot of sensation and so we'll work more on that than anywhere else," she added.



Khloe's scarred area appears after she had to get a melanoma (a type of skin cancer) spot removed from her cheek in October 2022.

Earlier, the co-founder of Good American detailed her painful journey through skin cancer and tumour removal on social media.

