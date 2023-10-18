Justin Timberlake 'forced to confront' Britney Spears over memoir claims

Justin Timberlake has been caught off guard following his ex Britney Spears’ revelations in her tell-all memoir, The Woman In Me.

In an excerpt obtained by People, the Toxic singer shared that the *NSYNC singer prompted her to get an abortion after she got pregnant during the course of their relationship.

For the unversed, Spears and Timberlake dated between 1999 and 2002.

Speaking to The Sun, an insider claimed that though the singer “owns who he was when he and Britney were together,” he had “closed this chapter in his life and now Britney is putting it in front of everybody again."

They continued: “This book is a nightmare for him because of how it throws the whole family into chaos. The timing stings just as much as the revelation itself.

“He's not in denial about it, but to him, this was a million years ago. I don't think Justin's going to publicly dispute any of Britney's claims, just because that isn't his style. But he might be forced to by circumstance,” the source explained.

Despite the renewed interest on his decades-old relationship, the Cry Me A River singer is determined to keep the focus on his family, i.e., wife Jessica Biel and their two sons, Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3, the source shared.