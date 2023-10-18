'Swagger' Kate Middleton exudes 'massive confidence' as future Queen

'Swagger' Kate Middleton exudes 'massive confidence' ahead of Queen role

Kate Middleton was noted to "walk with a swagger" after her confidence in public appearances was noted.

According to body language expert Darren Stanton while speaking on behalf of Betfair Slots, the future Queen was lauded for her ability to carry herself.

"The thing about Kate Middleton is that she's developed such a massive level of confidence and inner belief, so you put her in any situation and she’ll be her natural self.

"If we look at how the Princess of Wales has evolved, she used to be pretty quiet and downplay a lot of things."

He noted that Kate appeared to be very 'self assured' with the way she presented while comparing to King Charles and Queen Camilla.

He added: "Whereas she handles things with a lot of self assurance nowadays.

"In terms of how she walks, she walks with a swagger. In some context, that could mean arrogance but not with her."

"It shows confidence as she doesn’t look back at who is with her.

"If she’s with William, she’s not checking on him, which is something Prince Charles tends to do with Queen Camilla.

"With Kate, she takes big strides, which is related to inner confidence. She doesn’t make any nervous gestures."