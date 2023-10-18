Scarlett Johansson talks SAG-AFTRA strike as husband Colin Jost returns to ‘SNL’

Scarlett Johansson is “excited” for husband Colin Jost to return to Saturday Night Live as the writers’ strike came to an end at the end of September after 146 days.

In an interview with Extra, the Black Widow actress, 38, noted the challenges the community has had to face as they presented their demands to safeguard their rights in an evolving industry.

“It’s been a lot of buildup, obviously. These last six-plus months have been really hard and challenging for many people, so it’s just nice to see all those creatives getting back to work,” she said.

When the host alluded the actors to be the next to have their demands heard, the Lost in Translation actress responded, “That is the hope, yes.”

Johansson has previously shown her support for the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes as the use of Artificial Intelligence appears to take momentum in the media industry.

“Whatever happens moving forward will forever change how revenue is determined,” Johansson told Variety at the time.

“It’s a thing that has needed to happen for a long time, that we’ve been talking about for a long time, and it’s finally reached this breaking point. It’s important for all of us creatives to unite and support this massive shift so we can get over to the other side, which we will.”