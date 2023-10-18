Avatar: The Last Airbender Netflix live-action, cast, release date + more

Netflix offered a first new look at the cast of upcoming Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action series.

The photos released by the streamer introduced the viewers to multiple Fire Nation characters. These include, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as General Iroh, Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai, Ken Leung as Commander Zhao, and Elizabeth Yu as Princess Azula.

A new image of Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko has also been released.

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as General Iroh

Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai

Elizabeth Yu as Princess Azula

Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko

Netflix previously shared photos of its titular character Aang, set to be played by Gordon Cormier, alongside Katara, played by Kiawentiio, and Sakka, played by Ian Ousley. Gordon Cormier as Aang Netflix avatar release date:



The release date for Netflix live-action version of Avatar hasn’t been revealed; though, it is said to debut in 2024.

The first season of the series will span the journey of Aang in eight episodes, as the warrior trains to “fulfill his destiny as the Avatar and bring peace to a world that has been decimated by a war waged by the Fire Nation,” according to Variety.

Jabbar Raisini and Michael are set to direct the upcoming series, alongside Roseanne Liang who also co-executive produces, and Jet Wilkinson.

Albert Kim is the showrunner.