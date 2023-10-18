Charlize Theron, Alex Dimitrijevic’s ‘energies very much match’: Source

Charlize Theron Alex Dimitrijevic relationship 'in love'

Charlize Theron and Alex Dimitrijevic are so much in love and has the support of their friends.



“Charlize and Alex are more in love than ever,” a source told Us Weekly, adding “their energies very much match.”

Since January, when Theron, 48, and Dimitrijevic first flared romance rumors, they have continued to support each other.

“Alex is a warm and funny guy, he’s supportive and they have a lot of the same interests; hiking, reading, watching TV at home,” the source added.

Moreover, Dimitrijevic also has the favour of Charlize’s friends. “Charlize’s friends love that unlike some of her other relationships, this one has an ease to it,” the source continues. “Friends think they are in this for the long haul.”

It was confirmed in May that Charlize Theron and Alex Dimitrijevic had been “dating for a few months” after they met.

Although it was still in the "early stages," a source told Us Weekly that Theron and the co-founder of Undrtone Sport "really like each other." Charlize appreciates that Dimitrijevic is "a very laidback guy," the source continued.

Theron appeared to confirm the relationship in the same month after being seen holding hands with Dimitrijevic while out to lunch in Los Angeles.