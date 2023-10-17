Prince William, Kate Middleton take break from royal duties for crucial cause

Prince William, Kate Middleton take time off royal duties

Prince William and Princess Kate will not be taking on any public engagements this week in the wake of a much-anticipated family time with their kids.



According to reports, Prince George, 10, Prince Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, are off from school due to their October half-term break, hence, prompting the prince and princess to give their full attention to their kids.

The trio got done with a half year of their school on Friday, Oct. 13, and are set for an off for the next two weeks.

They currently attend the prestigious Lambrook School in Berkshire together, only a few years before George is sent to a boarding school for further education.

It comes as William and Kate find themselves on the opposite ends of a battle over the decision to follow suit with the long-standing, nevertheless archaic, royal tradition.



An insider told InTouch Weekly that the princess has been forced to concede to her husband’s decision to send George to a “stuffy, upper-crust institution” at Eton Society.

Kate’s reluctance stems from her own experience in an all-girls boarding school, where she was relentlessly bullied by her fellow schoolmates.