Gigi Hadid, family's lives in danger over Palestine support

Gigi Hadid and her family, as per reports, have been threatened with death for publicly expressing their support for Palestine online.

The 28-year-old model, who is half-Palestinian, has recently shown her support for the nation on social media amid the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian crisis.

Gigi, whose Palestinian father Mohamed Hadid is a real estate entrepreneur, was later criticised by the Israeli government for her social media statements in favour of the Palestinians.

In light of the Hadid family's support for Palestine, it is now alleged that Gigi and her family have been compelled to take legal action against threats.

TMZ reports that Gigi and her family, including Bella, Anwar, Yolanda, and Mohamed, changed their phone numbers due to threats.

After their phone numbers allegedly leaked online, sources told the publication that the family had received horrifying threats via email, social media, and their phones.

Additionally, it has been reported that real estate developer Mohamed is thinking of contacting the FBI due to the recent wave of threats.

Gigi expressed her solidarity for the Palestinian people, in a graphic she shared on her Instagram Stories over the weekend regarding the most recent humanitarian crisis.

It read: "There is nothing Jewish about the Israeli government's treatment of Palestinians. Condemning the Israeli government is not antisemitic and supporting Palestinians is not supporting Hamas."

The same image was uploaded to her Instagram grid by Mohamed, her father, with the remark "Just that simple."

In response to a super model, the Israeli government shared a picture of what appeared to be a blood-stained floor next to children's toys and wrote: "If you don't condemn this your words mean NOTHING," tagging Gigi.

Gigi expressed her sympathies to her Jewish and Palestinian family members in a different post that was published on her Instagram grid and made a statement about the violence.



