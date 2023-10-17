Prince William and Kate Middleton ‘torn apart’ over big Prince George decision

Kate Middleton has finally conceded to her husband Prince William over a decision about their eldest son, Prince George.

The couple has long disagreed over the decision to send their 10-year-old to boarding school just like William and his estranged brother Prince Harry had gone to.

The future king wanted to send his son to the school as per “tradition” but Kate was not keen on the idea.

“Kate thinks sending him to such a stuffy, upper-crust institution goes against all of their efforts to modernise the monarchy, an insider told InTouch Weekly magazine. “Plus, she’ll miss George desperately. She and William argued about it for years, but he has finally won.”

The change of heart from the Princess of Wales came after George himself insisted on the idea as he “wants to be just like his father.” The source revealed that’s how Kate “finally gave in.”

The insider added, “But she’s still heartbroken. She was horribly bullied at her first boarding school, and can’t bear the thought of George suffering through that.”

George will be enrolled in Eton Society, which don’t taken in boys before 13. “William used to visit the queen for tea because she was so close by,” the source said. “It’s boarding only, but close enough that George would be able to come home on weekends.”

“At least they’ll still have some family time, and he can bond with his siblings,” the source said of Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. “But it still seems as if her family is being torn apart. There’s also the worry that William will insist the other two kids be shipped off next. Kate knows this is all part of her ‘royal duty,’ but there’s a lot of tension between her and her husband right now.”