Lil Wayne’s daughter Reginae Carter talks receiving backlash when she was just five

Lil Wayne made sure his oldest daughter and protégé was prepared for a tough life in the entertainment industry.

Actress Reginae Carter, Lil Wayne’s 24-year-old daughter with ex-wife Toya Johnson, shared the rapper’s parenting style with People magazine while hosting the NYX Professional Makeup’s Mon-Stars Halloween bash in Los Angeles on Friday.

“My dad taught me a lot about just being in the industry, period,” the Boxed In star expressed. “With him being in this industry since he was 12 years old, he taught me just to keep a thick skin, always be true to myself, never let no one tell me what I can and cannot do.”

Admitting that she has received backlash since she was five years old, the Social Society actress said that neither does she nor her family lets the toxicity get to them.

“I definitely have this tough skin because of all that I’ve been through in this industry, with all the lies, with all the things that I have to hear about my parents,” Carter noted.

Further sharing her secret to success, Carter added, “If you put your mind to it, and if you have the back for it, if you’re going to back up whatever you put out in front, you’re good.”