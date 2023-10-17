Suzanne Somers' son remembers 'brave' mother in heartfelt tribute

Suzanne Somers' son Bruce pens heartfelt note for his late mother

Suzanne Somers' son Bruce dedicated a heartfelt note to his fearless mother one day after her demise.



The Three’s Company actress, who lost the battle of life to cancer at the age of 76, is remembered by her son as a 'brave warrior.'



Taking to Instagram, Bruce shared a sweet photo of his mother giving a kiss on his cheek, and showered praise on the renowned personality.

He wrote, "She soared higher than most can dream. She protected those who didn’t have a voice. She asked the questions most didn’t know to ask."



The American actress’ only child expressed his gratitude to be chosen as his son who had the privilege to call her 'mom.'

"She was a friend, a wife, a sister, a daughter, an entertainer, an icon, and a legend. But to me, she was just Mom. I had the privilege as the only person who could call her that," he added.

Bruce continued by saying that he will always follow the teachings of her mother to "be kind, to be present, to love and be loved, to care, to express, and to always speak from the heart… because THAT is the voice of God."



In the end of his touching note, the 57-year-old wished his late mother a very happy birthday.



As per Page Six, the actress died on Sunday morning, Oct 15, just one day prior to her 77th birthday.



