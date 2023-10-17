Halle Bailey seems to confirm pregnancy rumors with latest outing

Halle Bailey fueled circulating rumors of pregnancy during her latest outing with beau DDG.

The Little Mermaid star stepped out with the rapper for a casual day out in Santa Monica, California on Monday, Oct. 16.

In photos obtained by Splash News, Bailey flashed a smile at the camera as her protruding stomach could be seen from her oversized hoodie and sweatpants.

The multi-hyphenate star tied up her brunette hair in a high bun, leaving some locks out to frame her face from each side, and slipped into a pair of black beach pillow slides to complete her look.

Halle Bailey pregnant rumors:

The Let It Shine actress sparked rumors that she is expecting her first child with DDG following her appearance at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards last month.

She decked out in a long, flowing dress for the event, deviating from her usual fashion choices.

Bailey also refused to get photographed on the pink carpet, and was “was very mindful in the way she gave hugs, and who she gave them to,” an insider told Page Six at the time.

The actress first romantically linked with DDG in January 2022.