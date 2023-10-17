Amy Robach trying to make amends with T.J. Holmes’ ex-wife Marilee Fiebig

Amy Robach is trying to smooth things over with beau T.J. Holmes’ ex-wife, Marilee Fiebig, after things turned bitter in light of their affair.

According to a source cited by Us Weekly, “Marilee and Amy haven’t spoken since news of the affair broke.”

Robach and Holmes’ romance first made headlines in November 2022 when the then-cohosts of GMA3: What You Need to Know were spotted getting cosy outside of work. Holmes, 46, was married to Fiebig, 45, since 2010 at the time. Meanwhile, Robach, 50, was married to Andrew Shue, 56.

After the news of the affair broke, Holmes filed for divorce after a month, which was settled on October 11. The exes share daughter Sabine, 10.

Robach, for her part, was declared legally single in April. She and Shue, 56, tied the knot in 2010, and share no children together.

“Amy wants to find a solution so she and Marilee can be at peace with each other,” the source added.

“She knows she will have to coparent with T.J. and Marilee, so she wants to be able to coparent in a healthy way and to coparent in their new normal. Amy doesn’t want it to be perceived as her against Marilee.”

Fiebig plans to coparent with Holmes, but she “still feels disappointed by the lack of respect and sensitivity toward her and their daughter.” Her “sole focus is on taking care of” Sabine.