Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce may move in together in Kansas City

File Footage

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have sparked new “moving in together” rumours amid their high-profile budding romance.



Jenna Bush Hager, NBC personality, reported rumours that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are looking to buy a house in Kansas City, Missouri, together.

On Monday, Bush Hager revealed the juicy news her co-host, Hoda Kotb, discussed how "crazy" everyone is acting about the Love Story singer's new relationship with the NFL star.

“A friend from Kansas City texted me there might be news they’re buying a house,” she exclaimed said on Today with Hoda & Jenna.

Immediately clearing to the viewers that the rumour was “not confirmed by NBC News.”

Kotb added her two cents, pointing out that they both work for a "news organization."

"I said,'might be!'" Bush Hager underlined, asserting that realtors occasionally receive information before the general public.

“Is [your friend] a realtor?”, Kotb, 59, questioned.

“No,” Bush Hager admitted with a grin. “But she knows realtors.”

Despite Swift's primary residence being in New York City and Kelce's hometown of Kansas City, the couple has been maintaining their long-distance relationship through frequent travel.

The singer, 33, and the tight end, 34, most recently got together for an action-packed weekend in New York City.

The couple was caught holding hands at Nobu while eating before going to the Saturday Night Live set on Saturday. Each of them appeared for a brief moment in the Season 49 opener.

Following the SNL afterparty, the power couple continued their date night by hanging out with other A-listers, including host Pete Davidson and his new girlfriend, Madelyn Cline.