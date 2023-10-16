Top 10 Netflix K-dramas to watch as a beginner

Over the last few years, internet’s obsession with K-pop and its entertaining coterie of stars have carried on to our TV screens, with K-dramas swiftly taking over at least one spot among the top-10 trending charts on Netflix almost every day since then.

The influence of Korean media among the younger generation can’t be ignored; hence, the streamer’s decision to broker a billion-dollar deal with creators for the production of “Korean series, films, and unscripted shows over the next four years”. Their unbridled popularity could easily be attributed to its avant-garde storylines, complex characters, and genre-bending performances from its actors and actresses.

If you are looking to jump head first into the incandescent world of K-dramas but find yourself too lost to do so, below is a custom-tailored list for you to kick off your potentially endless K-drama journey right from the beginning.

1. Squid Game:

Squid Game was released in 2021

Though it’s possible that you have not watched the series, it’s nearly impossible for you to have never even heard of it. Released in 2021, the survival series became the talk of the town during Covid-19 lockdown, garnering millions of views in mere days after release.

Squid Game Season 1 takes us through a seemingly healthy competition among 100 contestants for a jaw-dropping cash prize. However, things take a turn for worse when the stakes are introduced to the game - and they are just as high they could be.

2. Vincenzo:

Vincenzo stars Song Joon Hu in its titular role

The crime-thriller series is one of the heavier K-dramas, tackling more gory subjects like, gambling, politics, and murder. The story centers around the titular character, played by Song Joon Hu, as he sets out to honor his late father’s wish against their gang rival. Besides the grim plot of the series, Vincenzo manages to crack a smile out of you for its impeccable comedic timings and swoon-worthy romance.

3. Twenty-Five Twenty-One:

Twenty-five, Twenty-one focuses on found family trope

Twenty-Five, Twenty-One chronicles the lives of two young people forced together by an accidental meet-cute. Set in the late ‘90s, the series sketched out the perfect visuals to tell the story of self-discovery, rejection, heartbreak, and most importantly, love.

4. It’s Okay not to be okay:

It's Okay Not to be Okay was released in 2020

It’s Okay Not to be Okay is one of the many romantic K-dramas with a textbook portrayal of enemies-to-lovers between the two main leads. On the surface, the romantic drama is nothing but a battle of wits; however, when push comes to shove, the characters are faced with real life delimmas, encompassing personal struggles with past traumas and a deep dive into the healing power of love.

5. Tomorrow:

Tomorrow is a fantasy drama

A fantastical take on grim realities of life – or rather, death and suicide. The story follows a despondent man going on about his life alongside a rigorous job hunt, until he comes across a suicidal man, changing his trajectory of life and perception towards the things that really matter.

6. Extraordinary Attorney Woo:

Extraordinary Attorney Woo was released in 2022

The heartfelt series centers on a woman on an autism spectrum, as she saves countless lives with her incredible wit and intelligence through being a lawyer. Extraordinary Attorney Woo tackles heavy subjects with stellar performances from its ensemble of cast, though not once prompting desire to skip through a scene.

7. Start up:

Start up features an angsty love triangle

The 2020 drama especially hits home for portraying a realistic world of technology posing hurdles at youth as they try to make their mark with their innovative ideas and relentless dedication. Cooked with a plain, ol’ recipe of an angtsy love triangle, the chemistry among the leads will certainly make you question who you are really rooting for.

8. I’m not a robot:

I am not a robot features human-robot romance

A rather futuristic take on the complexity of relationship between a human and AI robots. It follows a wealthy man with an unusual health condition, as he finds himself getting attracted to a gorgeous and compassionate creation.

9. Reply 1988:

Reply 1988 focuses on found family trope

Reply 1988 is one of the many K-dramas that get the found family trope right to the tee. As referenced in its title, the coming-of-age drama is set in late ‘80s and the early ‘90s, following the stories of five close-knit childhood friends from a neighborhood in Seoul.

10. All of Us are Dead:

All of Us Are Dead is a survival show

All of Us are Dead is a more blood-laden option for the fans of horror and suspense. The survival series follows students and staff trying to escape a zombie-infested school.