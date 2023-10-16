Joe Jonas dedicates 'Little Bird' to cancer patient at Miami concert: Watch

File Footage

Jonas Brothers dedicated their special song Little Bird to a fan who is fighting a battle with cancer during Miami concert.



The official Instagram page of the pop band shared a video of heart-warming interaction between Joe Jonas and the little fangirl, Sophia.



In a video, the now-estranged husband of Sophie Turner could be heard saying, "Sophia you are so strong, much stronger than us, we love you."

Later, the father-of-two extended his support to the little girl’s parents by sending them love and support.



"We are going to be strong with you ok. This song is for you," the singer completed a wish of Sophia.



Under the comment section, fans lauded the heartfelt gesture of the 34-year-old singer and Jonas Brothers.

One fan wrote, "When people ask me why I love the Jonas Brothers so much I’m just going to show them this video."

"Thank you Jonas Brothers, Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas and your entire team for making Sophia’s wish come true!," another chimed in.



Another commented, "It means the world how much you guys connect with us fans truly different than other groups and artists and so special."

