Jada Pinkett Smith makes surprising revelation about returning of her talk show

Jada Pinkett Smith has recently revealed that the Red Table Talk will make a comeback next year.



In the Q&A session with fans on a livestream event, the actress opened up that she would begin hosting the talk show once again after it was ended earlier this year.

Jada mentioned that she would start the show with her daughter, Willow Smith and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, in 2024.

While replying to a fan’s question, Jada said, “The Red Table is coming back.”

“We are in the works of a situation right now. So next year,” added the 52-year-old.

Speaking on Good Housekeeping and TalkShopLive, Jada discussed her memoir which spilled her complicated marriage with Will Smith, her “soulmate” Tupac Shakur and the infamous Chris Rock slap.

Elaborating on why she didn’t return earlier, Jada stated, “We could not do the Red Table while I was writing this book and while Willow (her daughter) was on her music journey.”

“So, we have decided to come back next year,” she added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Jada shared about her inspiration behind writing this memoir.

“I just remember being in some of the darkest places and just feeling like nobody saw me. And there is nothing more lonely than not having anybody around you that can relate or see you.”

Jada pointed out that she “didn't understand what was going on and that's one of the reasons I wanted to go in-depth about my mental health and write the book”.

Meanwhile, Worthy will hit the shelves on October 17.